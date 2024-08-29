Hydrogen Utopia Exec Ups Stake in Clean Energy Drive

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (GB:HUI) has released an update.

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC has announced that its Executive Director, Howard White, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 500,000 shares, now holding a total of 4.2% of the voting rights. This investment reflects confidence in the company’s innovative approach to converting non-recyclable plastic waste into hydrogen and other clean energy products. The transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, aligns with HUI’s growth strategy amidst rising demand for alternative energy solutions.

