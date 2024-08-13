Hydrix Adjusts Avertix Valuation After Funding Round

Hydrix Limited (AU:HYD) has released an update.

Hydrix Limited has announced a significant adjustment to the book value of its investment in Avertix Medical, reducing it by A$1.75 million following Avertix’s recent Series C funding terms and a 100-to-1 reverse stock split. This move brings the total value of Hydrix Ventures’ investment portfolio down to A$3.41 million. The adjustment reflects a recalibrated stock price of US$9.27 per share for Avertix, the developer of the Guardian heart attack alert device.

