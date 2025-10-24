Hydreight Technologies Ranks High in Growth and Expands Healthcare Network

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hydreight Technologies Inc ( (TSE:NURS) ) has provided an announcement.

Hydreight Technologies Inc. has been recognized for its rapid growth and innovation, ranking #25 on Deloitte’s 2025 Technology Fast 50 in Canada. The company reported significant expansion in its nurse network and pharmacy orders, alongside a strong financial position with CA$18.7 million in cash. Hydreight is advancing its infrastructure with the integration of pharmacy partners and the upcoming release of VSDHOne V2, enhancing its telehealth platform’s automation and scalability. These developments position Hydreight for accelerated growth in its GLP-1, direct-to-consumer, and pharmacy network initiatives, while actively exploring mergers and acquisitions to expand its national presence.

Hydreight Technologies Inc. operates in the digital healthcare industry, providing a compliant telehealth and medical network across the United States. The company connects healthcare providers, pharmacies, and patients through its proprietary VSDHOne platform, offering services in GLP-1 weight-management, hormone therapy, and more.

