Hydration Pharmaceuticals Announces Change in Substantial Holding

An update from Hydration Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. ( (AU:HPC) ) is now available.

Hydration Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has announced a change in the substantial holding of its shares, with Regal Funds Management Pty Limited and its associates adjusting their voting power. The announcement reflects a dilution in Regal’s holding due to the issuance of 39,500,000 new shares, impacting the overall voting power and potentially influencing the company’s market positioning and stakeholder interests.

Average Trading Volume: 648,287

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.68M

