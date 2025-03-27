Hybrid Kinetic Group Extends Subscription Agreements Deadline

An update from Hybrid Kinetic Group ( (HK:1188) ) is now available.

Hybrid Kinetic Group Limited has announced a further extension of the long stop date for its Share Subscription Agreement and Bonds Subscription Agreement, now set for 30 June 2025. This extension allows additional time to fulfill conditions and secure resources, impacting the company’s financial strategy and potentially affecting shareholder and investor decisions.

More about Hybrid Kinetic Group

Hybrid Kinetic Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily involved in the automotive industry, focusing on the development and production of hybrid and electric vehicles.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $41.88M

For an in-depth examination of 1188 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue