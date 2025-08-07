Hyatt Hotels Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Hyatt Hotels ( (H) ) has provided an update.

On August 7, 2025, Hyatt Hotels Corporation reported its second quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a 1.6% increase in RevPAR and an 11.8% net rooms growth. The company also announced the completion of the Playa Hotels Acquisition and plans to sell the acquired real estate, reinforcing its asset-light strategy. Hyatt projects continued growth in RevPAR and net rooms for the full year 2025, with expectations of strong financial performance driven by its brand-led strategy.

The most recent analyst rating on (H) stock is a Hold with a $141.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hyatt Hotels stock, see the H Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, H is a Neutral.

Hyatt Hotels’ overall stock score is driven by strong financial recovery and strategic corporate moves, despite mixed technical signals and a cautious growth outlook due to macroeconomic factors. The company’s asset-light strategy and international expansion present opportunities, though challenges in revenue consistency and cash flow growth remain important considerations.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is a global hospitality company primarily focused on the luxury and upscale hotel segments. It operates a portfolio of properties under various brand names, offering services such as hotel management, franchising, and ownership. The company is known for its asset-light business model and aims to expand its presence in the luxury all-inclusive segment.

Average Trading Volume: 992,986

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $13.04B

