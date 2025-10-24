Huzhou Gas Co., Ltd. Proposes Governance Restructuring Amid Regulatory Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Huzhou Gas Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6661) ) has shared an update.

Huzhou Gas Co., Ltd. announced its proposal to abolish its Supervisory Committee in compliance with the new Company Law and CSRC regulations, effective from 2026. The company plans to establish an Audit Committee under the board to assume the duties of the Supervisory Committee, aligning with revised guidelines for listed companies. An extraordinary shareholders’ meeting will be convened to seek approval for these amendments, which include changes to the Articles of Association and related procedural rules.

More about Huzhou Gas Co., Ltd. Class H

Huzhou Gas Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the natural gas industry. The company focuses on providing gas services and products, primarily catering to the needs of its regional market in Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province.

Average Trading Volume: 1,058

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$1.03B

