Huzhou Gas Co., Ltd. Announces EGM to Discuss Key Governance Changes

Huzhou Gas Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6661) ) has shared an update.

Huzhou Gas Co., Ltd. has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on November 14, 2025, to discuss several key resolutions. These include proposed amendments to the Articles of Association, appointment of Mr. Sun Xiaowei as a non-executive director, and amendments to the Rules of Procedures for Shareholders’ and Board of Directors’ meetings. These changes aim to enhance the company’s governance structure and operational efficiency.

Huzhou Gas Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on the gas industry. The company is involved in the provision of gas services and operates primarily within the Zhejiang Province.

