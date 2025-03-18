Huya Inc. Reports 2024 Financial Results and Announces Dividend Plan

An announcement from Huya ( (HUYA) ) is now available.

Huya Inc. reported its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, showing a strategic shift towards profitability despite external challenges. The company achieved a significant increase in revenues from game-related services, advertising, and other segments, marking a 145.4% year-over-year growth. This shift was driven by strategic transformations and new game launches, resulting in improved profitability and positive net cash flow from operations. The company also announced a 2025-2027 Dividend Plan, aiming to distribute at least $400 million to shareholders, highlighting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Huya Inc. is a prominent game live streaming platform in China, focusing on providing game-related services, advertising, and other digital content. The company is known for its strategic partnerships with major game companies like Tencent, enhancing its market presence and offering a diverse range of services to a broad gamer audience.

