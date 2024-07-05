HUTCHMED’s Cancer Drug Fast-Tracked in China

HUTCHMED (HCM) has released an update.

HUTCHMED has announced that China’s NMPA has accepted and granted Priority Review for the New Drug Application of tazemetostat, a novel treatment for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. Already approved in the U.S. and Japan, tazemetostat’s China NDA is backed by promising results from a Phase II study. This development marks a significant step in HUTCHMED’s strategic collaboration with Epizyme for the drug’s research, development, and potential commercialization in Greater China.

