HUTCHMED Hosts ITP Treatment Webcast and Progresses Drug Trial

HUTCHMED (China) Limited will be hosting an informative webcast featuring an expert on immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) to discuss the treatment landscape of the condition. The company has also announced positive Phase III trial results for its drug sovleplenib, aimed at treating ITP, and has filed a New Drug Application in China. HUTCHMED is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted therapies and immunotherapies, with a growing global presence and a robust pipeline of drug candidates.

