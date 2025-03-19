HUTCHMED Files Annual Report with SEC, Affirming Market Position

The latest announcement is out from HUTCHMED (China) Limited ( (HK:0013) ).

HUTCHMED (China) Limited has filed its annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. This filing is a regulatory requirement and provides stakeholders with comprehensive information about the company’s financial performance and management’s assessment of internal controls. The filing indicates that HUTCHMED is a well-known seasoned issuer and continues to meet its reporting obligations, reflecting its stable position in the market.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited is a biopharmaceutical company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is known for its innovative approach in the pharmaceutical industry.

