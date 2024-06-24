HUTCHMED Announces Upcoming R&D Event and Webinar

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HK:0013) has released an update.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited is set to present significant R&D updates, including progress on its innovative drug pipeline, in a Shanghai event and online webinar on July 9, 2024. Key highlights will cover Phase III studies of their Syk inhibitor for immune conditions and a Phase II/III study for pancreatic cancer, among other developments. The event, featuring insights from the senior management team, will be accessible via live webcast with replays available for 90 days post-event.

