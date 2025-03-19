HUTCHMED Achieves Profitability with Strong Oncology Growth and Strategic Developments

HUTCHMED (China) Limited ( (HK:0013) ) has shared an announcement.

HUTCHMED reported a 65% growth in oncology product revenue for 2024, achieving profitability and financial self-reliance ahead of schedule. Significant milestones included the commercialization of FRUZAQLA® outside China, positive clinical trial results for several drugs, and the development of a new ATTC platform. The company also agreed to a partial disposal of its equity in SHPL for $608 million, which will support further development of its drug pipeline. These developments position HUTCHMED for continued global growth and expansion of its innovative drug portfolio.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of oncology and immunology drugs. The company is known for its innovative drug discovery and development, particularly in the area of oncology, with a market focus on China and global markets.

