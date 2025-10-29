Huron Consulting Group Reports Record Q3 2025 Results

Huron Consulting Group ( (HURN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Huron Consulting Group presented to its investors.

Huron Consulting Group is a global professional services firm specializing in strategy, operations, digital transformation, and business empowerment across various sectors, including healthcare, education, and commercial industries. In its latest earnings report, Huron Consulting Group announced record financial results for the third quarter of 2025, highlighting a significant increase in revenues and adjusted earnings per share, along with an upward revision of its full-year earnings guidance. Key financial metrics for the third quarter of 2025 include a 16.8% increase in revenues to $432.4 million, a 12.0% rise in net income to $30.4 million, and a 22.9% boost in adjusted EBITDA to $67.4 million. Additionally, the company reported a 25.0% increase in adjusted diluted earnings per share to $2.10. Year-to-date, Huron’s revenues grew by 12.1% to $1.23 billion, although net income decreased due to a non-cash impairment charge. The company returned $152.5 million to shareholders through stock repurchases. Looking ahead, Huron remains optimistic about its growth prospects, with management affirming its revenue guidance and raising its adjusted earnings per share forecast for the full year 2025, driven by strong demand across its core markets and strategic acquisitions.

