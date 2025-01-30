Hunyvers Reports Stable Q1 Revenue with Positive Outlook for 2024-2025

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Hunyvers ( (FR:ALHUN) ) has shared an announcement.

Hunyvers reported stable revenue of €26.1 million in the first quarter of the 2024-2025 fiscal year, with organic sales slightly decreasing by 1.2%. The company is focusing on internal growth, improving operational efficiency, and managing overstocking in the VDL sector, with an expected return to growth in the second half. By integrating recent acquisitions and anticipating improved working capital, Hunyvers confirms its forecast of over 15% revenue growth to at least €150 million and an improved operating margin for the fiscal year.

More about Hunyvers

Hunyvers, established in 2006, specializes in the distribution of motorhome travel and itinerant tourism, with diversification into boating since 2020. The company operates 15 motorhome dealerships distributing over 45 brands and 9 boat dealerships, focusing on providing quality products and services. Listed on Euronext Growth Paris since March 2022, Hunyvers aims to support customers with a wide range of offerings.

YTD Price Performance: 2.23%

Average Trading Volume: 1,072

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

