Huntington Bancshares to Acquire Cadence Bank

Huntington Bancshares ( (HBAN) ) has issued an update.

On October 27, 2025, Huntington Bancshares announced its agreement to acquire Cadence Bank, a move that will significantly expand its presence in the South and Texas. This merger is expected to create a top 10 bank with $276 billion in assets and $220 billion in deposits, enhancing Huntington’s market share in key regions and providing a platform for further growth. The transaction, valued at $7.4 billion, is anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals. The merger aligns with Huntington’s strategy to extend its reach into high-growth markets and maintain Cadence’s community-focused banking approach.

More about Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company with $223 billion in assets, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, it provides a wide range of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management services across more than 1,000 branches in 14 states. Cadence Bank, with $53 billion in assets, operates over 390 locations in the South and Texas, offering banking, investment, trust, and mortgage services.

