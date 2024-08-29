Hunting PLC Wins Major North Sea OOR Contracts

Hunting (GB:HTG) has released an update.

Hunting PLC has announced securing contracts worth up to $60 million to deliver Organic Oil Recovery (OOR) technology to major North Sea operators, aimed at increasing oil recovery rates and extending asset operational life with an environmentally friendly approach. The OOR technology aligns with Hunting’s 2030 Strategy to diversify product offerings and support sustainable energy practices. These contracts highlight the company’s role in advancing new technologies within the energy industry and its commitment to revenue and profit growth through innovative solutions.

