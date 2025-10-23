Hunting PLC Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance with Strategic Growth Focus

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Hunting ( (GB:HTG) ).

Hunting PLC’s Q3 2025 trading update reveals a 15% year-on-year increase in EBITDA, reaching approximately $100.5 million, with a margin of 13%. The company has a strong balance sheet with net assets of around $907 million and liquidity of $336.5 million, which supports its acquisition-focused growth strategy. The North America segment performed slightly ahead of expectations due to robust demand for TEC-LOCK™ connections, while the Subsea segment shows a positive outlook with integration of Flexible Engineered Solutions progressing well. Despite disruptions in the EMEA region due to restructuring, the company anticipates achieving annualized cost savings of $11 million by June 2026. Hunting’s outlook for 2025 remains positive, with expected EBITDA at the lower end of its guidance range, and continued focus on subsea and well completion acquisitions.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HTG) stock is a Buy with a £400.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hunting stock, see the GB:HTG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HTG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HTG is a Neutral.

Hunting PLC’s stock score of 56 reflects strong revenue growth and a solid balance sheet, counterbalanced by profitability challenges and bearish technical trends. Positive corporate events and a reasonable dividend yield provide some optimism, yet the negative P/E ratio highlights valuation concerns.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:HTG stock, click here.

More about Hunting

Hunting PLC is a global precision engineering group that provides precision-manufactured equipment and premium services, adding value for its customers. Established in 1874, it is listed on the London Stock Exchange and operates in various countries including the UK, USA, China, and Saudi Arabia. The company reports across five operating segments and five product groups, including OCTG and Subsea Technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 406,343

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £495.3M

For an in-depth examination of HTG stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue