Hunting PLC Reports Strong H1 2024 Performance

Hunting (GB:HTG) has released an update.

Hunting PLC has announced a robust H1 2024 with a sales order book reaching approximately $700 million, driven by substantial orders from Kuwait Oil Company and overperforming trading expectations. EBITDA for the first half is expected to surpass last year’s figures, projecting between $59m-$61m, which is a significant increase and indicative of a positive outlook for the company. The firm’s forward-looking strategy and cost reduction efforts are set to further enhance its financial position, with a strong revenue and earnings visibility extending into 2025.

