Hunting PLC Announces Strong H1 2024 Financials

Hunting PLC has reported a robust financial performance for the first half of 2024, with a record order book increase of 32% to $699.5m, a 3% rise in revenue to $493.8m, and significant improvements in profitability metrics such as an 18% gross profit increase and a 23% rise in EBITDA. The company’s diversified portfolio has driven strong results, particularly in offshore and international markets, and has made notable progress in energy transition markets. Despite challenges in the US onshore market impacting Perforating Systems results, the outlook remains positive with growth expected from strategic initiatives and new technology rollouts.

