Hung Fook Tong Reports Revenue Decline but Narrows Losses in 2024

Hung Fook Tong Group Holdings Limited reported a 7.7% decline in revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024, with figures dropping to HK$620.7 million from HK$672.7 million in 2023. Despite the decrease in revenue, the company managed to improve its gross profit margin by 0.9 percentage points to 59.4%. The loss attributable to the owners of the company narrowed significantly to HK$13.7 million from HK$34.6 million the previous year, indicating a positive shift in financial performance. This announcement reflects a challenging year for the company, yet it shows resilience in maintaining profitability margins and reducing losses, which could have implications for its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

Hung Fook Tong Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating primarily in the retail and wholesale sectors. It focuses on providing health and wellness products through its network of retail shops in Hong Kong.

YTD Price Performance: 67.65%

Average Trading Volume: 283,999

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$190.2M

