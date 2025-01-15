Hummingbird Resources Secures Agreement with Mali Government for Yanfolila Gold Mine

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Hummingbird Resources ( (GB:HUM) ) has issued an announcement.

Hummingbird Resources has signed an agreement with the Government of Mali to apply the 2023 Mining Code to its Yanfolila Gold Mine, resolving historical issues and setting future operational parameters. The agreement includes tax reductions, settlement payments, and the renewal of exploration permits, with the Mali government increasing its stake in the mine to 20%. This development is seen as a milestone for Hummingbird, ensuring operational stability and supporting long-term investments in Mali.

More about Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC is a multi-asset, multi-jurisdiction gold producing company and a member of the World Gold Council. It operates the Yanfolila Gold Mine in Mali, the Kouroussa Gold Mine in Guinea, and holds a controlling interest in the Dugbe Gold Project in Liberia. The company is focused on growing its asset base while maintaining strong Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) practices.

YTD Price Performance: 18.18%

Average Trading Volume: 5,023,776

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £43.53M

