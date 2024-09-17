Hummingbird Resources Anticipates Pasofino Acquisition

Hummingbird Resources (GB:HUM) has released an update.

Hummingbird Resources is optimistic about Pasofino Gold’s recent exclusivity agreement with a would-be buyer for $75 million, which could lead to the acquisition of Pasofino, in which Hummingbird has a 53% stake. The agreement allows for due diligence until November 7, 2024, and aims to finalize a deal in Q4-2024, although there’s no guarantee of a definitive agreement. Pasofino is also planning interim financing to support its Dugbe Gold Project.

For further insights into GB:HUM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.