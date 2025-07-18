Humble Group AB Reports Strong Q2 2025 Growth and Financial Flexibility

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Humble Group AB ( (SE:HUMBLE) ) has shared an update.

Humble Group AB reported an 8% increase in net sales for the second quarter of 2025, driven by strong organic growth in Future Snacking and Nordic Distribution, despite a challenging market in the UK. The company has increased its credit facilities by MSEK 300, enhancing financial flexibility, and continues to invest in international expansion and profitability growth, particularly in the US and other Nordic markets.

More about Humble Group AB

Humble Group AB operates in the consumer goods industry, focusing on segments like Future Snacking, Nordic Distribution, Quality Nutrition, and Sustainable Care. The company is involved in the production and distribution of confectionery, nutritional products, and sustainable care items, with a market focus on Nordic countries and international expansion, including the US.

Average Trading Volume: 786,598

Current Market Cap: SEK3.48B

