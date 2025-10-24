Humble Group AB Reports Q3 Growth Amid Strategic Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Humble Group AB ( (SE:HUMBLE) ) has provided an update.

Humble Group AB reported a 7% increase in net sales and a 10% organic growth for Q3 2025, despite a decline in EBITA and profit after tax. The company is implementing an efficiency program expected to save MSEK 80 annually, which aims to enhance profitability and streamline operations. This strategic move includes evaluating potential divestments to focus on core business areas, with the goal of unlocking additional shareholder value.

Humble Group AB operates in the consumer goods sector, focusing on sustainable and health-oriented products. The company is committed to enhancing its core businesses and improving operational efficiency to drive long-term growth and value for shareholders.

