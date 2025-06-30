Humble Group AB Expands Share Capital Through Directed Share Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Humble Group AB ( (SE:HUMBLE) ) has issued an update.

Humble Group AB has increased its total number of shares and votes to 449,364,006 following a directed share issue of 2,788,473 ordinary shares in June 2025. This change reflects the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its market position and operational capabilities, potentially impacting stakeholders by increasing the company’s share capital to SEK 98,860,081.32.

More about Humble Group AB

Humble Group is a Swedish FMCG group focused on delivering next-generation consumer products that prioritize health and sustainability. The company operates in segments such as Future Snacking, Quality Nutrition, Sustainable Care, and Nordic Distribution, and aims to grow through acquisitions and synergies.

YTD Price Performance: -33.73%

Average Trading Volume: 829,880

Current Market Cap: SEK3.68B

