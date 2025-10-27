Humanoid Global Welcomes Saman Farid to Advisory Board, Boosting Robotics Investment Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

New Wave Esports ( (TSE:ROBO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. has announced the addition of Saman Farid to its Investment Advisory Board. Farid, the founder and CEO of Formic Technologies, brings extensive experience in robotics and AI investments, having previously led Baidu Ventures’ global investment fund. His expertise is expected to enhance Humanoid Global’s strategic initiatives in the humanoid robotics sector. Additionally, the company has granted Farid stock options and restricted share units as part of his advisory role, which will focus on investment and capital allocation strategies.

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. is a publicly traded investment issuer focused on building and accelerating a portfolio of pioneering companies in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector. The company provides a global investment platform offering liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio that spans the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies. Humanoid Global takes a long-term, partnership-oriented approach, providing capital and strategic consultation on go-to-market strategies, regulatory pathways, and transaction advisory.

