Humanforce Bolsters Control Over LiveHire Ltd.

LiveHire Ltd. (AU:LVH) has released an update.

LiveHire Ltd. has experienced a significant shift in ownership as Humanforce Holdings Pty Ltd increased its voting power from 62.43% to 85.48% through on-market acquisitions. This change is a result of Humanforce’s ongoing unconditional on-market takeover bid to acquire all remaining shares of LiveHire, with recent purchases made at $0.045 per share. The recent acquisitions highlight a notable change in the control dynamics of the company.

