Humana Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results Amid Strategic Growth

Humana ( (HUM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Humana presented to its investors.

Humana Inc. is a leading health and well-being company that provides insurance services and healthcare solutions through its Humana and CenterWell brands, primarily serving Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, Humana reported a GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 and an adjusted EPS of $3.24, with year-to-date figures showing a GAAP EPS of $16.43 and an adjusted EPS of $21.10. The company updated its full-year 2025 GAAP EPS guidance to approximately $12.26, down from the previous estimate of $13.77, while maintaining its adjusted EPS guidance at approximately $17.00. Key highlights include a 91.1% insurance segment benefit ratio, aligning with expectations, and a revised Medicare Advantage membership decline forecast, now anticipating a reduction of approximately 425,000 members due to improved retention and sales. Humana is advancing its long-term strategy with growth in its CenterWell and Medicaid businesses, and is preparing for new program launches in Michigan, Illinois, and South Carolina. Looking ahead, Humana remains focused on executing its strategic initiatives and delivering value to its members and investors, despite challenges in the Medicare Advantage market and ongoing regulatory scrutiny.

