Humana AB Expands Share Repurchase Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Humana AB ( (SE:HUM) ) is now available.

Humana AB has increased its holding of own shares to 2,611,036, representing 5% of the total shares, following a repurchase authorization from its 2025 annual general meeting. This strategic move may impact the company’s market positioning and shareholder value by consolidating ownership and potentially influencing stock price dynamics.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:HUM) stock is a Hold with a SEK50.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Humana AB stock, see the SE:HUM Stock Forecast page.

More about Humana AB

Average Trading Volume: 116,928

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK2.38B

See more data about HUM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue