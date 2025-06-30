Huiyuan Cowins Technology Group Updates Nomination Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Mayer Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1116) ) is now available.

Huiyuan Cowins Technology Group Limited, formerly known as Mayer Holdings Ltd., has announced a change in the composition of its nomination committee. The company has appointed Ms. Zhang Yana, an executive director, as a new member of the committee effective July 1, 2025. This change aligns with the amended Corporate Governance Code that will be effective on the same date, reflecting the company’s commitment to adhere to updated governance standards.

