Huiyuan Cowins Technology Group Announces Leadership Change

Mayer Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1116) ) just unveiled an update.

Huiyuan Cowins Technology Group Limited has announced a change in its leadership, with Professor Cheung Ka Yue resigning as CEO to focus on other business commitments, though he will remain an executive director. The company has appointed Mr. Tai Yiu Kuen, Kevin as the new CEO, effective June 30, 2025. Mr. Tai brings over 30 years of experience in the financial industry and investment banking management, previously serving in senior roles at China Everbright Securities International and KGI Asia Limited. This leadership transition is expected to leverage Mr. Tai’s extensive expertise to enhance the company’s strategic direction and operational efficiency.

More about Mayer Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 3,261,770

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$669M

