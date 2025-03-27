Huitongda Network Co., Ltd. Forms ESG Committee to Enhance Governance

Huitongda Network Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:9878) ) has shared an update.

Huitongda Network Co., Ltd. has announced the establishment of a Sustainable Development (ESG) Committee to improve its governance structure and enhance the quality of its ESG-related work. This move, effective from March 27, 2025, involves the appointment of Mr. Wang Jianguo as the chairman, with Mr. Xu Xiuxian and Mr. Sun Chao as members, aiming to strengthen the company’s focus on sustainable development and ESG matters.

More about Huitongda Network Co., Ltd. Class H

Huitongda Network Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the network industry. The company focuses on enhancing its governance structure and optimizing its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) capabilities.

YTD Price Performance: -21.37%

Average Trading Volume: 2,103,839

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$8.36B

For an in-depth examination of 9878 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue