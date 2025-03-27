Huitongda Network Co., Ltd. Approves Key Resolutions at 2025 EGM

The latest update is out from Huitongda Network Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:9878) ).

Huitongda Network Co., Ltd. held its 2025 first extraordinary general meeting (EGM) where all proposed resolutions were approved by shareholders. The resolutions included changes in the use of proceeds from the initial public offering, the 2025 development and investment plan, and the election of a new non-executive director, Ms. Xu Di. The approval of these resolutions indicates strong shareholder support and is expected to positively impact the company’s strategic direction and governance.

Huitongda Network Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates within the network industry, focusing on providing comprehensive services and solutions to its stakeholders. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and engages in various business activities to enhance its market presence.

