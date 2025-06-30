Huishang Bank Updates Final Dividend Details for 2024

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Huishang Bank ( (HK:3698) ) just unveiled an update.

Huishang Bank Corporation Limited announced an update regarding its final cash dividend for the year ended December 31, 2024. The dividend is set at RMB 2.1 per 10 shares, with payment to be made in Hong Kong dollars at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.095441. The ex-dividend date is July 3, 2025, and the payment date is August 22, 2025. The announcement also details the withholding tax rates applicable to different types of shareholders, impacting non-resident individuals and enterprises, as well as mainland investors through the Stock Connect programs.

Huishang Bank Corporation Limited operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking services. The bank is focused on providing comprehensive financial solutions and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 55.47%

Average Trading Volume: 2,772,500

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$53.34B

