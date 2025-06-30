Huishang Bank Announces AGM Results and New Auditor Appointments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Huishang Bank ( (HK:3698) ) just unveiled an update.

Huishang Bank held its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) where most resolutions were passed, including the payment of a final dividend for 2024 and the election of Mr. Wei Lixiang as a non-executive director, pending regulatory approval. The bank also approved amendments to its Articles of Association and appointed KPMG Huazhen LLP and KPMG as its new external auditors for 2025, replacing Ernst & Young.

Huishang Bank Corporation Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the banking industry. It provides financial services and products, focusing on serving the needs of its shareholders and stakeholders in the region.

YTD Price Performance: 55.47%

Average Trading Volume: 2,772,500

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$53.34B

