Huisen Group Confirms Revised Board Meeting Date

Huisen Household International Group Limited (HK:2127) has released an update.

Huisen Household International Group Limited has corrected a clerical error in their previous announcement regarding the date of their upcoming board meeting. The revised date is now confirmed as Friday, 30 August 2024, where the board will review the company’s interim results for the first half of the year and discuss other business matters.

