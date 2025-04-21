Huhtamaki India Schedules Earnings Call for Q1 2025 Results

The latest announcement is out from Huhtamaki India Limited ( (IN:HUHTAMAKI) ).

Huhtamaki India Limited has announced an Earnings Conference Call scheduled for April 25, 2025, to discuss its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025. This call will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting stakeholders’ perceptions and the company’s positioning in the packaging industry.

More about Huhtamaki India Limited

Huhtamaki India Limited operates in the packaging industry, specializing in flexible packaging solutions. The company focuses on providing innovative and sustainable packaging products to various sectors, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care, enhancing its market presence in India.

YTD Price Performance: -29.05%

Average Trading Volume: 11,727

Current Market Cap: 14.75B INR

Find detailed analytics on HUHTAMAKI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue