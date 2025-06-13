Hudson Pacific Properties Completes Public Offering to Boost Finances

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Hudson Pacific Properties ( (HPP) ) just unveiled an update.

On June 13, 2025, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. completed an underwritten public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants, resulting in the issuance of 237,553,442 common units and 71,863,597 OP Warrants to its operating partnership. This move, coupled with a registration rights agreement and the forfeiture of 2024 performance unit equity awards by top executives, is expected to generate significant administrative savings and strengthen the company’s financial position.

The most recent analyst rating on (HPP) stock is a Hold with a $6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hudson Pacific Properties stock, see the HPP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on HPP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HPP is a Neutral.

Hudson Pacific Properties faces significant challenges, primarily due to declining financial performance and technical indicators suggesting bearish momentum. The positive aspects, such as strategic financing and robust leasing activity, provide some optimism but are outweighed by financial pressures and market challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on HPP stock, click here.

More about Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. operates in the real estate industry, focusing on owning, operating, and developing office and studio properties primarily in the West Coast of the United States.

Average Trading Volume: 3,713,831

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $363.2M

