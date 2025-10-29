Huddlestock Fintech Announces Share Distribution in Done.ai Group

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Huddlestock Fintech AS ( (DE:9JR) ) has shared an announcement.

Huddlestock Fintech AS has announced the distribution of shares in Done.ai Group AB as a dividend in kind to its shareholders, following a transaction where Done.ai acquired Huddlestock’s Nordic Investment-as-a-Service platform. The board has resolved to distribute 929,522 shares, equivalent to approximately NOK 0.0238 per Huddlestock share, contingent upon shareholders providing a valid share account by December 1, 2025. This strategic move is part of Huddlestock’s broader efforts to enhance shareholder value and align with its operational goals.

More about Huddlestock Fintech AS

Huddlestock Fintech AS is an innovative technology software provider specializing in Investment-as-a-Service offerings, with comprehensive operational service support and leading financial consultancy services. The company focuses on delivering sustainable technology and operational solutions to firms offering financial products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 474,154

Current Market Cap: NOK204.9M

