Huddled Group Acquires Full Ownership of Boop Beauty

Huddled Group ( (GB:HUD) ) has shared an update.

Huddled Group plc has announced the acquisition of the remaining 25% of Boop Beauty Limited, a company specializing in the direct-to-consumer sale of premium excess inventory in the beauty industry. This move allows Huddled Group to fully own Boop Beauty, enabling increased investment in inventory and marketing, which is expected to accelerate growth and capitalize on market opportunities. Founder Yasmine Amr will continue contributing as a non-executive director, ensuring her expertise aids in the company’s future success.

More about Huddled Group

Huddled Group plc is a circular economy e-commerce company, focusing on creating sustainable business models. It operates in various sectors, with a significant emphasis on expanding its portfolio of circular economy brands. One of its primary interests is the beauty and cosmetics sector, where it aims to enhance sustainable retail practices.

YTD Price Performance: 1.72%

Average Trading Volume: 1,273,670

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £9.48M

