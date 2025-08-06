HUDCO Announces Financial Results and Interim Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Housing & Urban Development Corp. Ltd. ( (IN:HUDCO) ) has issued an update.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Limited announced the approval of its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, and declared a first interim dividend of Rs. 1.15 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26, with the record date set for August 14, 2025. Additionally, the board recommended the appointment of M/s VAP & Associates as the Secretarial Auditor for a five-year term, pending shareholder approval. These decisions reflect HUDCO’s ongoing commitment to financial transparency and corporate governance, potentially impacting shareholder value and reinforcing its position in the housing finance sector.

More about Housing & Urban Development Corp. Ltd.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) operates in the housing and urban development sector, focusing on providing loans for housing and infrastructure projects. It plays a significant role in financing urban development projects across India.

Average Trading Volume: 387,703

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 421B INR

