Hubify Limited Schedules 2024 Annual Meeting

Hubify Ltd. (AU:HFY) has released an update.

Hubify Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders on October 17, 2024, at its Macquarie Park office in NSW, starting at 10:30 am. Shareholders will receive documentation to review proposed resolutions and a proxy form for voting if they cannot attend. The company emphasizes the importance of reading the explanatory statement in full and seeking independent advice if needed.

