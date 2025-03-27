Huayu Expressway Group Reports Decline in 2024 Financial Results

The latest announcement is out from Huayu Expressway Group Limited ( (HK:1823) ).

Huayu Expressway Group Limited reported its annual financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, showing a significant decline in revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The company experienced a loss from continuing operations, with revenue dropping from RMB 407,104,000 in 2023 to RMB 198,145,000 in 2024, and a net loss of RMB 13,285,000 for the year. This downturn is attributed to the absence of profits from the discontinued Sui-Yue Expressway operation, which had contributed significantly to the previous year’s earnings.

Huayu Expressway Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the expressway operation industry. The company focuses on the development and management of expressway infrastructure, providing essential transportation services.

