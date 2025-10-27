Huaxin Cement Completes Share Repurchase Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6655) ) is now available.

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. has completed a share repurchase plan, acquiring 2,578,000 A shares, which accounts for 0.12% of the company’s total shares, at an average price of RMB 19.00 per share. The repurchase, funded entirely by the company’s self-owned funds, is intended for a share incentive scheme and is not expected to have a material impact on the company’s operations, financial status, or future development.

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the cement industry. It primarily focuses on the production and distribution of cement and related products.

