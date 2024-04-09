Huationg Global Announces Board Reshuffle

Huationg Global Ltd. (SG:41B) has released an update.

Huationg Global Limited has announced changes to its Board of Directors, with Mr Wong King Kheng joining as an Independent Director and serving on multiple committees from 6 April 2024. Additionally, the company announced the retirement of Mr Wee Heng Yi, Adrian as an Independent Director effective 26 April 2024, leading to a reconstitution of the Board of Directors and Board Committees at that time.

For further insights into SG:41B stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.