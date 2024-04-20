Huationg Global Addresses Post-AGM Shareholder Queries

Huationg Global Ltd. (SG:41B) has released an update.

Huationg Global Limited has addressed shareholder queries following their Annual General Meeting and the publication of their FY2023 Annual Report. The company has provided detailed responses in Annex A of their latest announcement. The announcement and the company’s responses have been reviewed by their sponsor but have not been endorsed by the Singapore Exchange.

