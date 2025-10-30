Huatai Securities Releases Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Huatai Securities Co ( (HK:6886) ) has provided an announcement.

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. has released its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showcasing its performance in accordance with the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises. The announcement, made under the Inside Information Provisions of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial health and market positioning, reflecting its ongoing commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance.

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the financial services industry. It operates under the name HTSC in Hong Kong and offers a range of securities services. The company has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 2015, the Shanghai Stock Exchange since 2010, and the London Stock Exchange since 2019.

