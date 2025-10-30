Huatai Securities Enhances Governance with Revised Board Committees

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Huatai Securities Co ( (HK:6886) ) has issued an announcement.

Huatai Securities Co has revised the terms of reference for its Board of Directors’ committees to enhance corporate governance and decision-making. The company has established several specialized committees, including Compliance and Risk Management, Audit, Development Strategy, Nomination, and Remuneration and Appraisal Committees. These committees are tasked with improving governance and are primarily composed of independent non-executive directors. This move is expected to strengthen the company’s operational framework and ensure adherence to regulatory standards, potentially impacting its market positioning positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6886) stock is a Buy with a HK$23.44 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Huatai Securities Co stock, see the HK:6886 Stock Forecast page.

More about Huatai Securities Co

Huatai Securities Co, operating under the Chinese corporate name 華證, is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It conducts business in Hong Kong as HTSC and is involved in the financial services industry, focusing on securities and investment services.

Average Trading Volume: 14,173,267

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$218.2B

Learn more about 6886 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue